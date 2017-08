Luis Suarez will reportedly be out for 4-5 weeks after he sustained a knee injury in Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

The Uruguay national team confirmed the news that had earlier been reported by RAC1, a local radio station in Barcelona.

Comunicado de la Sanidad de la AUF. Luis Suárez lesionado.https://t.co/WrMh42ym9Z pic.twitter.com/VDJsYrX5gk — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) August 17, 2017

A statement read that Suarez would be out for "at least four to five weeks" after suffering a knee injury playing for his club.

Uruguay face Argentina on August 31 and then Paraguay on September 5th in World Cup qualifying.