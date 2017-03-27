Barcelona's Arda Turn Sidelined With Groin Injury

OMNISPORT

Barcelona's Arda Turan has suffered a groin injury and will miss Turkey's friendly match with Moldova on Monday, the Turkish Football Federation have confirmed.

The TFF confirmed in a statement that the 30-year-old has been left out of Fatih Terim's matchday squad after failing to recover sufficiently from the problem.

It is reported that Arda's injury is not serious and it is unlikely to keep him out of Barcelona's LaLiga match with Granada on Sunday.

Arda Turan: Is scoring a goal more frequently (every 43 minutes) than any other player in the Champions League this season pic.twitter.com/RCx9BlIik5 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 24, 2017

"After detailed checks and examinations carried out last night, it was not possible for the player to be in the squad for the match," the TFF said of their captain, who played the whole of last Friday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Finland in Antalya.

Turkey are looking for a third win in three matches when they face Moldova in Eskisehir.