Barcelona Update Club Crest

FC Barcelona share a new version of the club's crest, their first update since 2002

FC Barcelona

 

Twenty-five time Spanish champions and five time European champions Barcelona have share a new, modernized version of their crest, which "emphasises club's roots and historical elements."



From the club's official statement:

"FC Barcelona is changing its crest in order to adapt to modern times. Since the design was last updated in 2002, the context, society and technology have changed enormously, and the symbols identified with the club need to evolve too.

This evolution stays faithful to the historical elements of the crest: the city, Barcelona; the country, Catalonia; the club, the 'blaugrana' colours; and the ball. But the new design now has greater reproduction capacity, especially in the increasingly more important world of digital media. The most striking changes are an increase in the balance and impact of the team colours, the greater presence of a central and iconic element of the Barça style of play, namely the ball, the homogenisation of the forms and colours, and the disappearance of the FCB acronym."

 

The update comes as a key part of the club's announced FC Barcelona Strategic Plan,  "which is to promote its brand on an international level."

