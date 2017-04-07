Atletico Madrid Star Koke Robbed At Gunpoint Ahead Of Madrid Derby

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was robbed at gunpoint and had his watch stolen on Thursday evening in Madrid.

Reports say that a man on a motorbike followed the Spanish international and waited for him to park his car, before pulling out a gun and demanding Koke hand over his valuables including a €70,000 watch.

El Mundo say the incident took place around 7pm local time in the Olavide Square area.

Koke went on to report the incident at a local police station in the neighbourhood of Chamberi.

Despite the ordeal, the 25-year-old took part in training as normal on Friday morning with the rest of his team who are preparing for the Madrid Derby on Saturday.