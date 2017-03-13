Football Crazy Episode 26 - Sergio’s Clutch Gene

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive Barcelona crashing back down to earth against Depor, Sergio Ramos saving the day once again, and the man we call ‘paoli slipping down the table. Plus, Matteo Bonetti joins us to discuss Inter’s thrashing of Atalanta, we count down an updated version of our power rankings, have a love-in for the retiring Xabi Alonso, and give special props to two of our favorite musical footballers.

