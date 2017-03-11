Monaco Extend Ligue 1 Lead With 2-1 Win Over Bordeaux

OMNISPORT

Monaco warmed up for their Champions League match against Manchester City with a 2-1 victory over Bordeaux to move five points clear at the Ligue 1 summit.

With Nice having been held by Caen on Friday and Paris Saint-Germain not in action until Sunday, Leonardo Jardim's side - who lost the first leg of their last-16 tie against City 5-3 - took full advantage on home soil.

Kylian Mbappe and Joao Moutinho were on target inside the final 22 minutes to break the visitors' resistance, giving Monaco only their fourth win over Bordeaux in the last 22 top-flight meetings between the teams.

Kylian Mbappé has now scored 10 goals in his last 10 games across all competitions for Monaco.



Hot prospect. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XXjdBjbwTj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2017

A late error from Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic allowed substitute Diego Rolan to cut the deficit, but it mattered little.

The opener came when Radamel Falcao was first to a cross and then the loose ball, toe-ending a pass to Mbappe to coolly steer in.

3 - Monaco have won only 3 of their last 21 games against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 (D7 L11). Challenge. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 11, 2017

Moutinho's was a glorious curling finish from outside the area just six minutes later, ensuring that when Subasic failed to clear his lines and Rolan capitalised, it was merely a consolation.

Bordeaux stay sixth after only their second league loss of 2017, while Monaco host City on Wednesday in buoyant mood.