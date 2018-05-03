In a rare media appearance Thursday, U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro insisted United States president Donald Trump's comments regarding the joint the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup were not intended to be a threat.

In lending his support for the bid, Trump seemed warn nations not to lobby against the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Trump wrote: "The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?"

Trump doubled down on his original tweet on Monday a meeting with Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari at the White House, stating: "I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will likewise support us in our bid, along with Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup."

Asked his thoughts on Trump's comments, Cordeiro played down suggestions that the president was trying to influence the bidding process.

''Our government has been very involved over the last several weeks. I wasn't expecting him to say what he said (on Twitter) but look I'm pleased that my head of state is as focused and committed as he is and wants us to win, absolutely," Cordeiro said.

''Look he is our president. He's our elected head of state. And absolutely, I mean we've have just come in from Asia this morning. We were in Jakarta yesterday.

"We met with 12 South-east Asian countries and no one seemed to think to the contrary (no one said the tweet was damaging for the bid).

"I think it's important that one's head of state is as supportive as he has been.''