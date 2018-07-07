Rakitic And Croatia End Russia's World Cup Run On Penalties

Croatia reached the World Cup semi-finals for the second time in their history with Ivan Rakitic again the hero in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Russia.

Rakitic slotted home the winning kick against Denmark in the last 16 and once again held his nerve to convert from the spot, with Mario Fernandes going from hero to villain by missing from 12 yards after his 115th-minute header had made it 2-2 deep into extra time.

HE DOES IT AGAIN!



For the second game in a row, Rakitic wins the penalty shootout for Croatia. pic.twitter.com/H3aH1Em3DP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

After ending the home side's incredible run, Zlatko Dalic's side will aim to at least go one better than the famous 1998 vintage that finished third in France when they meet England at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Denis Cheryshev got Russia off to a brilliant start by marking his return to the starting line-up with yet another contender for goal of the tournament after his stunning efforts against Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the group stage.

MY GOODNESS, Denis Cheryshev 😱 pic.twitter.com/GC70eDB7cv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

The lead didn't last long, however, as Andrej Kramaric equalised just eight minutes later.

Kramaric equalizes for Croatia! pic.twitter.com/ANkbNb8haH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Domagoj Vida headed Luka Modric's corner home 10 minutes into the first extra period, only for Fernandes, the Brazil-born defender who was only granted Russia citizenship by president Vladimir Putin two years ago, to keep Russia’s hopes alive in a dramatic finish.

Croatia take the lead in extra time!



Can Russia make a comeback? pic.twitter.com/VMOk4HlEsu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

However, it was not to be for the resilient hosts, with goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saving Fedor Smolov's penalty and Fernandes firing wide before Rakitic kept his composure to put Croatia one match away from the final.