Español
FIFA World Cup

Mbappe Joins Pele In World Cup Record Book

With his brace against Argentina, Kylian Mbappe joined Pele as the only teenagers to score multiple goals in a World Cup match

Getty Images - Reuters

 

Kylian Mbappe has added to his burgeoning reputation by matching a 60-year-old World Cup record held by Pele.

The France star struck twice in a thrilling 4-3 last-16 defeat of Argentina to send Les Bleus into the quarter-finals, becoming the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup game since 1958.

Mbappe became the youngest goalscorer for France at a major tournament when he scored a close-range winner to down Peru in Russia 2018's group stage.

But the Paris Saint-Germain forward, the second-most expensive player in history behind team-mate Neymar, went one better as France beat Argentina in Kazan.

The scores were level at 2-2 when Mbappe seized on a loose ball in the box, skipped into space and thumped a low drive through goalkeeper Franco Armani.

And within four minutes Mbappe struck again, racing on to an Olivier Giroud pass to slot a neat finish past Armani to set up a last-eight meeting with either Portugal or Uruguay.

Pele remains the youngest player to have scored at least twice in a World Cup match, the Brazil legend hitting a double against Sweden in the 1958 final at the age of 17.

Although Mbappe is two years older than Pele, the France star has announced himself as a star of the present - as well as the future.

France Soccer pele Brazil FIFA World Cup Argentina Kylian Mbappe
Previous Mbappe Makes The Difference As France Dump Out Mes
Read
Mbappe Makes The Difference As France Dump Out Messi's Men, 4-3, in Round of 16
Next