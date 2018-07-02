Last-Gasp Chadli Counter Completes Belgium Comeback, 3-2, Over Japan

Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute winner completed a sensational comeback as Belgium beat Japan 3-2 to book a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.

We dare you to find a better counterattack!



Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

After a goalless first half, Japan struck twice in seven minutes following the interval to take full control of a gripping last-16 tie in Rostov-on-Don on Monday.

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored stunners as Japan looked set to reach the first World Cup quarter-final in their history.

Who saw this coming?!



Inui hits a rocket from outside the box to put Japan up 2-0 on Belgium! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Bw2famzZiR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

But, instead, Belgium became the first team to come from two goals down to win in a World Cup knockout game since 1970 and will now face five-time winners Brazil on Friday.

Vertonghen pulls one back for Belgium!



GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/KIO2uwDaDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Jan Vertonghen's looping header somehow beat goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima and Belgium's aerial power started to tell when Marouane Fellaini thumped home Eden Hazard's brilliant left-wing cross.

FELLAINI EQUALIZES!



The big man does what he does best to pull Belgium back level with Japan. pic.twitter.com/syoltmR0DI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Keisuke Honda almost beat Thibaut Courtois with a free-kick in injury time but a clinical Belgium counter-attack, which ended in Thomas Meunier setting up Chadli for a simple finish, broke Japanese hearts.