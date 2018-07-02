Español
FIFA World Cup

Last-Gasp Chadli Counter Completes Belgium Comeback, 3-2, Over Japan

Belgium will face Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals after Roberto Martinez's side came from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2.

Getty Images

Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute winner completed a sensational comeback as Belgium beat Japan 3-2 to book a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.

 

After a goalless first half, Japan struck twice in seven minutes following the interval to take full control of a gripping last-16 tie in Rostov-on-Don on Monday.

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored stunners as Japan looked set to reach the first World Cup quarter-final in their history.

 

But, instead, Belgium became the first team to come from two goals down to win in a World Cup knockout game since 1970 and will now face five-time winners Brazil on Friday.

 

Jan Vertonghen's looping header somehow beat goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima and Belgium's aerial power started to tell when Marouane Fellaini thumped home Eden Hazard's brilliant left-wing cross.

 

Keisuke Honda almost beat Thibaut Courtois with a free-kick in injury time but a clinical Belgium counter-attack, which ended in Thomas Meunier setting up Chadli for a simple finish, broke Japanese hearts.

 

FIFA World Cup Belgium Japan Marouane Fellaini Nacer Chadli Takashi Inui Genki Haraguchi Jan Vertonghen
Previous Southgate Confident There Will Be No Repeat Of Ice
Read
Southgate Confident There Will Be No Repeat Of Iceland Embarrassment
Next