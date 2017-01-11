Zinedine Zidane Says He Is Not Thinking About A Real Madrid Treble

Zinedine Zidane is adamant Real Madrid are not thinking about winning the treble as there is still a long way to go this season.

Madrid have been in sublime form this campaign and hold a four-point lead over second-placed Sevilla in the LaLiga table, with a game in hand.

They are also on track in the Copa del Rey, having won the first leg of their round of 16 tie with Sevilla 3-0, while Napoli await in the Champions League round of 16.

Nevertheless, Zidane is not getting carried away just yet.

"We are not thinking about the treble," Zidane stressed at a news conference.

"We are just taking things day by day.

"Of course, everybody would love to win the treble, but it is still far away and we cannot think about it."

Madrid will be looking to book their ticket for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, before again taking on Sevilla in the league on Sunday and Zidane expects two difficult encounters.

"We have a Copa game coming up and then a match in LaLiga against the same opponent," he added.

Sevilla have been doing phenomenally, they are doing a great job. They are very strong and have a lot of quality players, we are aware of that.

"It will be two important games for us, it is a vital week."