BREAKING: James Rodriguez Puts Real Madrid Exit Rumors To Rest

James Rodriguez has ended speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid by confirming he will stay and fight for his place.

After scoring twice against Sevilla in Copa del Rey action on Wednesday night the Colombian midfielder put to rest rumors surrounding his future with Los Blancos. When questioned about his intentions to leave during the January transfer window, he responded with a resolute, "I'm staying, I'm staying."

"Obviously all of us want to play at every opportunity, we all go through rough paces but this is a new year and new chance."