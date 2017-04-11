Argentina Sack Edgardo Bauza

GOAL

Argentina have sacked manager Edgardo Bauza after a string of poor results.

Bauza oversaw eight World Cup qualifiers for the Albiceleste, but after winning just three of those the national side are facing up to the possibility of failing to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia.

"We've reached an agreement, we've told Bauza he's ceased to be the national team coach," Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia told reporters.

Argentina sit fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, which would see them drawn into a play-off. The Albiceleste are one point adrift of the automatic qualifying slots but just two points clear of sixth-place Ecuador.

Bauza took over in August after the exit of Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who resigned after Argentina fell to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final.