Can't Miss - A New Era Begins For Atletico Madrid

beIN SPORTS USA - by Tim Stannard

Sunday

La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Live on beIN CONNECT 8 from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT

A Wanda-ful day for Atletico against Malaga in stadium debut

Ordinarily, a humdrum home clash for Atletico Madrid might not make the front pages of the Can't Miss column. But this game is special. No, not because it's Malaga.

The Rojiblancos have a new home. It may not be quite ready - just don't lean on any painted walls - but the Wanda Metropolitano is now Atleti's new home after 50-years at the Vicente Calderon, which in all honesty was a bit of a damp, dingy dump on its last legs. The new ground is far away from Atletico's heartland and off near the airport in a converted athletics track. But it has a 67,000 capacity, and a roof, something that was lacking from the old ground for three-quarters of the fans.

🔴⚪🔴 On Saturday, we'll live an unforgettable day at the Wanda @Metropolitano!#GoAtleti pic.twitter.com/0n3WW25rgm — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 14, 2017

As for on-the-pitch business, Atletico are in their groove already in La Liga - Malaga are a stuck record, repeating 'defeat' with three losses from three. Atleti are launching a 12-hour party ahead of the first game. Hopefully for the club, Malaga won't be there to poop it.

Sunday

Serie A: Milan v Udinese - Live on beIN SPORTS from 9AM PM ET / 6AM PT

Can Milan pay-off max-ed out credit cards?

​Milan are going to be unmissable pretty much all season. After all, it's a huge footballing experiment being conducted by this old grandee of a club. Actually, it's a huge footballing gamble. It's what happens when you spend around $200m of borrowed money on an entirely new starting eleven to reach the Champions League to raise money to pay off the interest on all that cash.

That's the approach the San Siro side have gone for and so far with mixed results. Milan certainly showed who was boss in the Europa League on Thursday with a 5-1 win over Austria Vienna, a match that saw a hat-trick for Andre Silva.

But the sporting gods were a little less kind last weekend with the project thrown a wobbler with a huge 4-1 lumping by Lazio that even left Leonardo Bonucci looking lost.

Milan's Sunday clash falls nicely in the now world-famous Multicalcio slot - all the goals as soon as they happen around the grounds. The perfect way to kick off a lazy weekend day.

La Liga: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Live on beIN SPORTS from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT

Real Madrid inching towards crisis in early must-win match

Sadly, the beIN SPORTS powers-that-be are careful with their CRISIS! banners, so Real Madrid are not quite there yet. But nearly. Five points from nine in La Liga, failing to beat Valencia and Levante at home, no functioning striker, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and Marco Asensio suffering from a leg-shaving incident. All too good to be true.

Matters went swimmingly against APOEL in the Champions League - all be it with a 2-month injury picked up for Mateo Kovacic - but the test this weekend in La Primera is a toughie to say the least. Real Sociedad are the hosts, the only the other side in La Liga with a hundred percent record aside from Barcelona after impressive victories against Celta Vigo, Villarreal and Deportivo.

The one advantage that Madrid might have in the clash is Real Sociedad's Europa League clash with Rosenburg on Sunday, but the northerners are made of stern stuff and will be ready in Anoeta. Worst comes to worst this weekend, and a win for Barcelona could see Real Madrid seven points down on their rivals, with just four games gone. CRISIS! anyone?