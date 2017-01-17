Arjen Robben Rejected China Move

OMNISPORT

Arjen Robben has revealed that he turned down big-money offers from China in favour of a prolonged stay at Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international signed a one-year extension with Bayern on Monday that will keep him at the club until June 2018.

Several top players have been swayed by ludicrous offers from the Chinese Super League with the likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel having made the move to China this month.

But former Real Madrid winger Robben, 32, had no intention of contemplating an exit from Bundesliga champions Bayern.

"I am having a great time here at Bayern and I am playing at one of the best clubs in the world. I would not know where to move at my age," Robben told Radio 538.

"A transfer to China would be something else entirely. That is basically acknowledging your career is over. I want to keep playing at the highest level as long as possible.

"It is all about a certain madness that is ongoing in China right now. They are offering some crazy figures. I also got some offers. The money on show is so crazy that you at least have to consider it.

"They are offering maybe four, five or six times the amounts you get at a big club. But money has never driven me. That is why I have had such a great career. It is about football for me.

"I do not understand players going to China at the age of 27 or 28. Those guys are at the peak of their career. That is a waste really. You only get one career. I sort of understand players who are already in their 30s."

The 32-year-old has netted six goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this term.