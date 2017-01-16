Arjen Robben Agrees Bayern Munich Renewal Until 2018

Arjen Robben has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2018.

The Netherlands international's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but he has opted to stay put for an additional season.

Robben joined Bayern from Real Madrid in August 2009 and has since established himself as a key figure at the Allianz Arena.

Arjen Robben's Bayern career to date:

👤233 appearances

⚽121 goals

👟79 assists

🏆5 Bundesliga, 4 German Cup, 1 Champions League titles — DW Sports (@dw_sports) January 16, 2017

The 32-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Bavarians, winning five Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokals, the Champions League and the Club World Cup during his time at the club.

His personal highlight came in the 2-1 Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund in 2012-13, when he netted the winner in the closing stages of the game to help his side to European glory.

Robben follows in the footsteps of fellow winger Franck Ribery, who signed a one-year renewal back in November 2016.