Maiden ATP Title For Carballes In Ecuador

In an all-Spanish final at the Ecuador Open, world number 107 Roberto Carballes Baena upset Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

 

Roberto Carballes Baena claimed his maiden ATP World Tour title with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory over fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Ecuador Open final.

World number 107 Carballes Baena had not won a match on the Tour in almost a year before arriving in Quito but won six in seven days to come out on top.

 

Seeds Paolo Lorenzi, Nicolas Jarry and Ramos-Vinolas all fell to the 24-year-old, who becomes the first player other than Victor Estrella Burgos to win the event.

Estrella Burgos had won all three previous stagings of the tournament.

