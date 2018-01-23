Español
Injured Nadal bows out of Australian Open to Cilic

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open came to an abrupt end as injury forced the Spaniard to retire during his quarter-final clash with Marin Cilic.

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open hopes were dashed in cruel fashion as he retired through injury in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic.

Former US Open champion Cilic produced a hugely impressive display on Rod Laver Arena, his stinging, flat forehands a particularly potent weapon throughout a contest that was brought to a premature end after three hours and 47 minutes.

However, the Croatian was significantly aided by a clear deterioration in the fitness of Nadal, whose movement was compromised after he called for a medical timeout in the fourth set.

Although Nadal initially continued after receiving prolonged treatment on his upper right leg, he was ultimately unable to compete and retired when trailing 2-0 in the decider.

Cilic will now face surprise package Kyle Edmund in the last four, with hopes of a rematch of last year's final between Nadal and Roger Federer having been sensationally ended.

The seriousness of Nadal's injury remains to be seen, but the top seed cut a forlorn figure as he exited the court to sympathetic applause.

