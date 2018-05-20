Raonic renonce aux Internationaux de France

Milos Raonic ne sera pas des Internationaux de France dans quelques jours. Le Canadien, 22e à l’ATP, a annoncé qu’il renonçait à Roland-Garros ce dimanche via son compte Twitter. Touché à un genou, il avait jeté l’éponge à Monte-Carlo dernièrement avant de déclarer forfait pour Rome la semaine passée. L’intéressé envisage désormais un retour sur les courts pour la saison sur gazon.

It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from @rolandgarros. I have many great memories there, but I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court. Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass.