NBA : le site officiel
Roland Garros

Raonic renonce aux Internationaux de France

ICON SPORT

Milos Raonic ne sera pas des Internationaux de France dans quelques jours. Le Canadien, 22e à l’ATP, a annoncé qu’il renonçait à Roland-Garros ce dimanche via son compte Twitter. Touché à un genou, il avait jeté l’éponge à Monte-Carlo dernièrement avant de déclarer forfait pour Rome la semaine passée. L’intéressé envisage désormais un retour sur les courts pour la saison sur gazon.

Précédent Tennis - Roland-Garros : Del Potro, lui aussi ?
Lire
Tennis - Roland-Garros : Del Potro, lui aussi ?
Suivant