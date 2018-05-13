Arsenal: La dernière compo d'Arsène Wenger

Arsène Wenger va diriger ce dimanche le dernier match de sa 22e et ultime saison à la tête d'Arsenal.

Pour cette rencontre à Huddersfield, les Gunners, assurés de terminer sixièmes, se déplacent sans Mesut Özil, Jack Wilshere ou encore Laurent Koscielny.

Alexandre Lacazette aura du soutien avec Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan et Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal: Ospina - Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac - Xhaka, Ramsey - Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang - Lacazette.

