Arsenal: La dernière compo d'Arsène Wenger

Arsène Wenger va diriger ce dimanche le dernier match de sa 22e et ultime saison à la tête d'Arsenal.
Pour cette rencontre à Huddersfield, les Gunners, assurés de terminer sixièmes, se déplacent sans Mesut Özil, Jack Wilshere ou encore Laurent Koscielny.
Alexandre Lacazette aura du soutien avec Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan et Alex Iwobi.
Arsenal: Ospina - Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac - Xhaka, Ramsey - Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang - Lacazette.
These three— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mai 2018
Here's our team for #HTFCvAFC in text...
Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Subs: Macey, Maitland-Niles, Mertesacker, Monreal, Willock, Welbeck, Nketiah#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/A3HPUhoutZ
THE BOSS ❤️#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/ThKzyCGKRw— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mai 2018