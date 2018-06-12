Tour de Suisse: Juul-Jensen surprend les sprinteurs

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) a remporté en solitaire la 4e étape du Tour de Suisse, qui reliait Gansingen à Gstaad.

Le Danois est sorti dans la dernière bosse en compagnie du Français Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale), avant de filer seul dans la descente et de résister au retour du peloton, réglé par Michael Matthews (Giant-Sunweb).

Pas de changement au classement général, où Stefan Kung (BMC) conserve le maillot jaune.

#TourdeSuisse He raged aggressively and it paid off in the end. What a great way to win in the pouring rain ☔️ pic.twitter.com/lczc9QURbv