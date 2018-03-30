NBA : le site officiel
Barcelone: Séraphin ne rejouera pas cette saison 

Le FC Barcelone annonce ce vendredi une indisponibilité comprise en 3 et 4 mois pour son pivot français Kevin Séraphin. Blessé au genou droit, l'international tricolore a subi une arthroscopie, qui le contraint à mettre un terme à sa saison, alors même qu'il n'a pas été en mesure de fouler un parquet en 2018.  

