Barcelone: Séraphin ne rejouera pas cette saison 

Le FC Barcelone annonce ce vendredi une indisponibilité comprise en 3 et 4 mois pour son pivot français Kevin Séraphin. Blessé au genou droit, l'international tricolore a subi une arthroscopie, qui le contraint à mettre un terme à sa saison, alors même qu'il n'a pas été en mesure de fouler un parquet en 2018.

Kevin Séraphin (@kslife7), between three and four months out. @FCBbasket's French center underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee



