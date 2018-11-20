Flörsch: "J'ai survécu à mon opération, qui a duré 11 heures"

Victime d'un terrible crash, dimanche, lors du Grand Prix de Macao, la pilote de Formule 3 Sophia Flörsch a donné de ses nouvelles, elle qui souffre d'une fracture de la colonne vertébrale, sans risque de paralysie.
"J'ai survécu à mon opération, qui a duré 11 heures, confie la jeune Allemande sur Instagram. J’espère qu’à partir de maintenant ça ne fera qu’aller mieux. Je dois rester quelques jours de plus à Macao, jusqu’à ce que je sois transportable. Je veux remercier tous mes fans de tous leurs messages de bon rétablissement, que je commence à lire. Cela me motive vraiment et me donne du courage. Mes pensées vont également vers tous les personnes qui ont été impliquées dans l’accident. J’espère que tout le monde est en bonne santé."
Sophia Flörsch remercie ensuite toutes les personnes qui lui ont porté secours, le personnel médical qui s'est occupé d'elle, ainsi que son écurie. "Je vais revenir", promet-elle.
I survived the operation which took 11 hours well. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until i am transportable. I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage. My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy. At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment. A huge thank you to the local FIA rescue-team, @mercedesamgf1 , @hwaag_official, the @fia.official and their medical team in the background and the Macau GP organisation, who support me in the best way. Also a special thank to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team @vanamersfoortracing, @facuregaliaoficial and @fhabsburg62 , who all suffer with me - you are phenomenal. I’m going to come back! btw... @dallaragroup has build a very stabil chassis. #poweredbypassion #racegirl #onefamily /ad