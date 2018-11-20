Flörsch: "J'ai survécu à mon opération, qui a duré 11 heures"

Victime d'un terrible crash, dimanche, lors du Grand Prix de Macao, la pilote de Formule 3 Sophia Flörsch a donné de ses nouvelles, elle qui souffre d'une fracture de la colonne vertébrale, sans risque de paralysie.

"J'ai survécu à mon opération, qui a duré 11 heures, confie la jeune Allemande sur Instagram. J’espère qu’à partir de maintenant ça ne fera qu’aller mieux. Je dois rester quelques jours de plus à Macao, jusqu’à ce que je sois transportable. Je veux remercier tous mes fans de tous leurs messages de bon rétablissement, que je commence à lire. Cela me motive vraiment et me donne du courage. Mes pensées vont également vers tous les personnes qui ont été impliquées dans l’accident. J’espère que tout le monde est en bonne santé."

Sophia Flörsch remercie ensuite toutes les personnes qui lui ont porté secours, le personnel médical qui s'est occupé d'elle, ainsi que son écurie. "Je vais revenir", promet-elle.