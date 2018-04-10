Mitch Freeley

Match Report

It just had to be Mohammed Salah. Liverpool fans would have been worried after Gabriel Jesus side-footed in the opener after two minutes. However, Klopp's side rode their luck the referee helped by denying a marginally offside goal and a penalty after Andrew Robertson pushed down Raheem Sterling. Before Salah & Firmino calmly slotted away their goals in the second half to secure a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Manchester City made the dream start in front of their home fans. Poised with attacking intent, Raheem Sterling calmly squared to Gabriel Jesus who tapped in from close range with just two minutes on the clock. Man City continued to push forward desperate for a second, as Liverpool floundered defensively.

Shots from De Bruyne, Sane & Bernardo Silva flew just wide of the Liverpool goal. Whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold kept his head whilst everyone in Liverpool red had seemingly lost theirs. Then the penalty claim. Andrew Robertson battled with Raheem Sterling as the former Liverpool winger pushed into the area, the Scottish full-back tugged down City's number 7 who expectantly turned to referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. The Spanish official waved away the claims, much to the anger of Pep Guardiola.

Seconds later, City had the ball in the net for the second time. However Lahoz after a brief conversation with his linesman ruled

Live Updates

Second Half

90+2- Peep! Full time! 2-1 to Liverpool on the night & 5-1 on aggregate. Mohammed Salah shines again for the Reds. Onto the semi-finals.

90- Two minutes of extra time to be played. Not that it matters much. Liverpool are through!

88- Meanwhile, Danny Ings is coming on. Salah is coming off what a goal again from the Egyptian. Ice cool!

83- Another Sub for Liverpool! Trent Alexander-Arnold is off. Nathaniel Clyne comes on!

81- Ragnar Klavan is on! Firmino saunters off!

80- City have the ball in the net again! It's offside again! Gundogen this time. Pep looks moody in the stands.

76- Goal Liverpool! 2-1 GAME OVER! Otamendi gives the ball to Firmino. Plenty of composure from the Brazillian who slots past Ederson. 2-1.

73- The evening is over for Bernardo Silva. Gundogan comes on to replace him.

71- Pep watch. He's looking very concerned in the stands.

69- Pot-shot from Laporte Lovern gets a head on it. Corner eventually cleared by Liverpool

68- Bernando Silva attempts a cute pass to Sterling who is running into the box. Karius is on hand to gather the ball.

65- Sergio Aguero is on for David Silva.

65- Virgil van Dijk gets a yellow for sything down Sterling.

62- Sane knocks in a corner which goes all the way back to Fernandino. His cross-come-shot is gathered by Karius. City needs a goal to get back into this.

60- The tide of the contest has turned! (to use a strange sea-based metaphor) Liverpool full of confidence now! 4-1 up on aggregate would do that...

57- So Man City need four goals to progress. Pep looks moody in the stands.

56- GOAL! SALAH! 1-1! Magic from the Egyptian. Mane on a mazy run into the box, he is tripped but the referee waited and the ball fell to Salah who calmly chipped the ball into the net! Ice cool from Liverpool's star man! 1-1!

53- Liverpool seemed to have shifted to a 4-5-1 at the start of the half. Time to steady the ship?

52- First of many cut-aways to Pep in the stands. He looks moody.

51-STATS UPDATE- 317 passes from City so far. Control!

48- City on the front-foot again. Kevin De Bruyne clips a perfect ball to Sane on the box. Karius comes out to gather.

Peep! Liverpool get us underway! Can Man City get the goals they need without Pep on the sidelines?! Only time (45 or so minutes) will tell.

First Half

BREAKING NEWS! Pep Guardiola has been sent off by the referee! He will watch the second-half from the stands. I guess it's down to the disallowed penalty and dubious off-side goal.

45- Peep half-time! What a first half! An early goal for City from Gabriel Jesus! The Citizens have been relentlessly pushing for more and had a goal rightly ruled out for offside. Liverpool has ridden their luck defensively and it's 1-0 at the break.

44- Liverpool on the break! The reds sweep forward, passes between Firmino, Salah and eventually Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who rounds Ederson but blazes over from the right angle.

41- City have the ball in the net! Klarius attempts to punch it, falls to Sane who scores! It's offside it won't count!

40- Bernardo Silva hits the post! Via a deflection! Karius was well beaten!

40- First real shot of note for Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from distance easily saved by Ederson!

38- Bernardo Silva against Robertson has been a fascinating battle so far. Quick feet from the Portuguese winger had Robertson "on toast" the swirling shot goes out for a corner, which is wasted.

36- A rare shot for Fernandino, which slides wide from 20-yards out.

35- Liverpool need to slow this down a little. Karius is getting roundly jeered as he saunters to take the goal-kick.

33- This is getting feisty! Kevin De Bruyne is tripped by Firminio. Yellow card for the striker!

32- Penalty for City?! Robertson is all over Sterling who steams into the box. Sterling falls over. The referee waves away the penalty claim.

31-This is relentless from City.

30- Yellow now for Bernardo Silva, who is booked for dissent

29- Yellow for Trent Alexander-Arnold for a trip on Sane

28- Slight tactical tweek from Liverpool, Salah has moved to lead the line, Mane is now on the left.

25- Good stuff again from the youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, intercepts a ball from Sane to David Silva! Elsewhere, De Bruyne attempts a drilled shot from distance. Easily saved by Karius.

23- That was very calm from Trent Alexander-Arnold, calmly chesting the ball to Karius with Gabriel Jesus just behind him!

20- Liverpool is struggling here! Sane with a cross is flapped at by Karius. Klopp's side really need to ride out this pressure till half-time!

16- Ball is knocked to Sane on the Edge of the box, his curling shot rebounds out for a corner from Van Dijk, which is promptly wasted

15- Dangerous free-kick for City here, Sterling is hacked down by Lovern on the left-hand side.

13- First yellow of the evening goes to Sadio Mane, for going in late on Nicolás Otamendi

12- City are roaring forward here, they attempt a few crosses into the box, Van Dijk heads both attempts away.

9- Not much! Trent Alexander-Arnold hits the ball to the far post, it misses everyone! A wasted chance!

8- First corner of the evening goes to Liverpool... Let's see what can happen here.

7- More pressure from City! Sane passes to Silva who finds De Bruyne. The Belgian has a pot-shot that flies over!

3- What a start to the match! All Man City at the moment! Although as I type Kevin De Bruyne knocks a long-ball to Van Dijk

GOAL! 1-0 Dream start for City! Sterling skips down the wing squares to Jesus for a tap-in! Horrible start for Liverpool! Although the reds will argue that Van Dijk was shoved in the build up to the goal

Peep! Man City get us underway!

Preamble

The atmosphere is building up nicely! We are moments away from K.O! A quick reminder, you can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Just how crucial is Mohammed Salah going to be for Liverpool tonight? An early goal from the Egyptian sensation would kill the match. Liverpool fans will be hoping he's fully recovered from the knock he had in the first-leg!

More fighting talk from Man City! A big result tonight would just underline how well they have done this season under Pep!

The Liverpool squad look cool, calm and collected heading into the Eithad. I wonder how they'll feel if they concede an early goal?!

Now for Liverpool!

Big sigh of relief for Liverpool fans! Mohammed Salah is back after recovering from injury. The only change from the first leg is the inclusion of Wijnaldum who is replacing the suspended Henderson

TEAM NEWS! We have TEAM NEWS! First up Man City!

Interesting selection this! Four changes from the weekend against Man United. No Sergio Aguero, he is on the bench as is club captain Vincent Kompany.

How we're lining-up tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, G Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph

Whilst for Liverpool, it's all about getting the job done! One goal for the Reds will kill-off the contest! I wonder how Klopp is going to play this!

Plenty of talk from the City players in the buildup, including David Silva! Imagine the scenes if Pep's side can overturn this deficit!

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates for Manchester City Vs Liverpool. Can the Citizens do the unthinkable and overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Liverpool? Crazier things have happened, and with the attacking flair that City posses you can't rule them out just yet. As for Liverpool, they produced a blistering 45 minutes in the first leg to give themselves a three-goal lead, with Mohammed Salah starring for the Reds. Whilst a defensively composed second half saw Jurgen Klopp's side effectively shut-out the City attack. It certainly leaves the second-leg perfectly poised, and Klopp will know full well that just one away goal will mean that City will have to score five to progress. As ever, you can follow all the action with me, or if you truly prefer you can follow it Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Preview

Man City will be looking to overturn a three-goal deficit, to book their place in only their second ever Champions League semi-final on Tuesday evening. Although the tie against Liverpool promises to be a real test of Pep Guardiola’s tactical nouse to overturn the deficit after being comprehensively outplayed against Liverpool at Anfield just a week ago.

It’s been a week to forget for the Citizens, following local rivals Man United temporarily halting their title party for another week with a shock 3-2 win at the Etihad on Saturday evening. As for Liverpool, they had their own local derby to contend with although a 0-0 with Everton and a much-changed squad failed to live up to expectations. As ever you can watch all the action from Tuesday’s Champions League games Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Klopp will be sweating on the fitness of star man Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian scored the opener on Tuesday but limped off with a groin complaint. After being rested against Everton he will be expected to be fit for the match in Manchester. Broadly speaking Klopp will be pleased with the performance of his side last Wednesday and will likely go with the same side for the return leg. Just one away goal for Liverpool will mean that Man City will have to score five to have any chance of progression.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Manchester City should welcome back top-goalscorer Sergio Aguero into the side after the Argentine striker made a second-half appearance against United at the weekend. The Citizens need goals and are likely to go with a front three of Sterling, Aguero, Sané as they look to chase down Liverpool’s three-goal lead.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sané.

As ever, you can watch all the action on Tuesday live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.