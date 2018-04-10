Roma Vs Barcelona: how to watch online, live streaming information and probable lineups

Mitch Freeley

Roma will be looking to overcome the odds and overturn a 4-1 deficit against Barcelona when the Italians welcome the Spanish league leaders to the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday evening. Champions League semi-final on Tuesday evening. The Giallorossi scored two own goals on their visit to Barcelona need something special if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

Barcelona has been nothing short of scintillating in recent weeks. Leo Messi inspired the Blaugrana with a hat-trick to defeat Leganes 3-1 over the weekend. Whilst for Roma, they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Florentina, that defeat leaves the Romans in fourth place in Serie A and as it stands Champions League football however fifth-placed Inter Milan who are just a point behind them.

TIME AND LOCATION

The match Roma Vs Barcelona is scheduled on Tuesday the 10th of April at 21H45 Mecca time, at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-4-2): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Dembélé, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez

Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti

Preamble

Hello! Welcome to the live Updates of Roma Vs Barcelona tonight at the Stadio Olimpico. The Romans need some kind of miracle tonight against Barca if they are to progress to the Semi-finals. That said, Eusebio Di Francesco's side did beat Chelsea 3-0 at home in the group stages. A similar result against Messi & Co would surely rank as one of the biggest shocks in the Champions League to date.

The Stadio Olimpico is a fine footballing arena! Roma has done well this season in the Champions League. I wonder if they can shut-down Barca tonight?

🏟️😍 Stadio Olimpico 😍🏟️@OfficialASRoma have kept 4 clean sheets in their last 4 #UCL games at home... pic.twitter.com/FWNZQAX1Xu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2018

Barca is heading to the stadium! With a comfortable 4-1 first leg win, they surely can't miss out on the semi-finals!? Valverde may even elect to change up the side. We'll find out when the team-sheets are released!

TEAM NEWS! SOUND THE TEAM NEWS KLAXON!

First up Roma! A Champions League debut for Czech striker Patrik Schick!

Now team news for Barca! Messi starts and is joined by Suarez in attack.

A big evening for this young man! Patrik Schick is set to make his Champions League debut against Barca! The 22-year old will be looking forward to this!

The atmosphere is building up nicely! We are moments away from K.O! A quick reminder, you can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Roma - Barcelona Live Updates!