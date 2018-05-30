Arsène Wenger has lifted the lid on his time with Arsenal in a exclusive documentary with beIN SPORTS

Mitch Freeley

Arsène Wenger has lifted the lid on his 22-year spell with Arsenal in a World Exclusive documentary on beIN SPORTS. Le Professeur is a 90 minute documentary covering the French manager's tenure in North London, including in-depth interviews with a host of former players from Arsenal and with the man himself. The show will air on beIN SPORTS HD11 from 22:30 pm on Wednesday the 30th of May, you can catch up with the show via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Wenger 68, spoke at length on his time with the Gunners. Touching on the highs of going the whole of 03-04 league season undefeated with the Invincibles and his quest to create “the perfect game” with his side was the key motivator to manage the side.

“It’s a bit like cooking you know to prepare a special menu for the guys who come to watch, let’s hope I can deliver the perfect game that was my real motivation.”

“At the end of the day. I had a naive feeling that comes on my friends you will see something special today and to share that with the players” added Wenger.

“To transmit that to the team come on let’s do something special let’s play the football we love and that is what kept me going.”







The French coach also confirmed that he turned down lucrative offers from Real Madrid & England to stay on as Arsenal boss.

“Real Madrid I think I turned down two or three times you know. It’s one of the teams I loved when I was a kid. I just felt that it was a very sensitive period for Arsenal football club.”



Arsene Wenger may have been replaced at Arsenal by Spanish coach Unai Emery, but that hasn’t stopped the French coach looking to the future and the challenge of managing a new side all over again.

"It is exciting because you will be tested again, that's what I want again in my life basically I am a competitor who needs to be tested."

"I don’t know exactly what will happen now, but I am in front of an empty page and I will have to write the next chapter." You can watch the full story of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in Le Professeur on Wednesday the 30th of May at 22:30 pm Mecca on HD11, or rewatch the show via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.