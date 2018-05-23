Emery confirmed as Arsenal boss

Arsenal has confirmed the appointment of former PSG coach Unai Emery as the new head coach for the North London Club. Emery who has also coached at Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Valencia during his managerial career.

Speaking to the club website Emery 46, revealed his joy at signing on with the Gunners. “I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history."

Emery will now get to work on preparing the squad for the season ahead. Arsenal finished in sixth place in the Premier League, reaching the League Cup Final and reaching the Semi-finals of the Europa League in what was Arsene Wenger's final season as manager.