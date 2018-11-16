Injured Sergio Ramos to leave Spain squad

The Real Madrid centre-back was in discomfort during the 3-2 Nations League defeat again Croatia in Zagreb, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot.

Consequently, Spain announced on Twitter that Ramos will leave the squad ahead of Monday's (AEDT) contest.

It remains to be seen if Ramos will be fit for Madrid's return to LaLiga action against Eibar on 24 November, but his absence would cause another headache for manager Santiago Solari.

Sergio Reguilon, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Casemiro are already absent, while Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are also struggling with injury.

Spain's defeat means it must hope England and Croatia draw at Wembley if Luis Enrique's men are to reach the last four of the Nations League.