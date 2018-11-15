LaLiga
Jedvaj lifts Croatia past Spain in an epic

Croatia remain in the hunt for a Finals place in the Nations League after a remarkable clash in which Tin Jedvaj was the hero against Spain.

Tin Jedvaj's extraordinary double saw Croatia blow its Nations League pool wide open with a 3-2 win against Spain, setting up a make-or-break clash with England.

The World Cup finalist endured a miserable start to its Group 4 campaign in League A - thrashed by Spain in the reverse fixture and drawing with England - but it now heads to Wembley in contention for a Finals place after an incredible finish in Zagreb.

A tame first half was followed by a frantic second as Croatia was twice pegged back by a rampant Spain side, Dani Ceballos levelling after Andrej Kramaric's opener, before a Sergio Ramos penalty cancelled out Jedvaj's first international goal.

The Croatia full-back ensured his side would not be denied, lashing in a rebound in the dying seconds to keep the hosts in the running.

Spain, meanwhile, faces a nervous wait after completing its group campaign, now requiring a draw between the two teams in London to reach next year's knockout stage.

