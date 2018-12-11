Guerreiro brace helps Dortmund snatch top spot from Atleti

Portugal international Guerreiro struck in each half to help the Bundesliga leader dispose of its hapless host and leapfrog Atleti, held to a goalless draw against Club Brugge, thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Dortmund's largely straightforward win was achieved despite Lucien Favre resting nine members of the team that triumphed 2-1 over Revierderby rival Schalke on the weekend.

Chances were scant after Dortmund went ahead in the 15th minute, but top spot and a fifth clean sheet in six Champions League engagements made for a successful trip to the principality.