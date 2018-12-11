LaLiga
Guerreiro brace helps Dortmund snatch top spot from Atleti

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund pounced on Atletico Madrid's slip-up to advance as Group A winner with a 2-0 victory at Monaco

Portugal international Guerreiro struck in each half to help the Bundesliga leader dispose of its hapless host and leapfrog Atleti, held to a goalless draw against Club Brugge, thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Dortmund's largely straightforward win was achieved despite Lucien Favre resting nine members of the team that triumphed 2-1 over Revierderby rival Schalke on the weekend.

Chances were scant after Dortmund went ahead in the 15th minute, but top spot and a fifth clean sheet in six Champions League engagements made for a successful trip to the principality.

