Ronaldo lands in Turin to complete Juventus move

Real Madrid stars pay tribute to departing Ronaldo

The Portugal great agreed a move to the Serie A champion from Real Madrid worth $A176 million on Wednesday (AEST), with news breaking in the hours before the first FIFA World Cup semi-final.

And with eyes again trained on Russia as France and Croatia played for the title in Moscow, Ronaldo was in the spotlight once more as he touched down in Italy.

Ronaldo, whose last public appearance in Turin saw him net a spectacular UEFA Champions League scissor-kick, gave a thumbs up to the cameras before getting into a waiting car.

Former Manchester United man Ronaldo will hope to end the Bianconeri's long wait for a European title, spanning back to 1996.