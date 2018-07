Real Madrid stars pay tribute to departing Ronaldo

Juventus confirms $A157 million Ronaldo deal

Toni Kroos paid tribute to "true champion" Cristiano Ronaldo after he sealed a move to Juventus, with a number of other Real Madrid stars also lauding the departing forward.

Ronaldo leaves Madrid after a nine-year stay in LaLiga during which he became the club's all-time record goalscorer, having won four UEFA Champions Leagues in the last five seasons.

The 33-year-old Portugal international has signed a four-year deal at Juventus, and Kroos added to earlier tributes from Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Casemiro, among others, to send Ronaldo his best wishes.

Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1C5x2ARSBT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 10, 2018

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

An incredible player and a top guy! It has been a pleasure to play alongside you for the last 5 years. Good luck for the future my friend 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/KBYLMYaWjP — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 10, 2018

Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Nacho also thanked the departing great for his contributions as they prepare for life after Ronaldo.

Lucas Vazquez posted: "It's been a pleasure, Cris. Simply the best."

Ha sido un placer, Cris. Simplemente THE BEST. pic.twitter.com/TeF8RVY1RC — Lucas Vázquez (@Lucasvazquez91) July 10, 2018

Asensio tweeted: "It has been a pleasure to play by your side. You have been an example in every way. I wish you good luck in your new stage."

Ha sido un placer jugar a tu lado, has sido un ejemplo en todos los sentidos. Te deseo mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa @Cristiano ⚽️🔝 pic.twitter.com/9p0zXSWMxa — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) July 10, 2018

And Nacho took a similar line, saying: "A pleasure to defend this badge with you. You are and will remain number one. All of Madrid will remember you as a leader. Good luck in your new stage!"