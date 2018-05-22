Brighton signs Nigeria international Balogun

Brighton and Hove Albion announced its first signing for the 2018-2019 campaign, Nigeria international Leon Balogun joining from Mainz on a free transfer.

The 29 year-old links up with Chris Hughton's side after his contract with the Bundesliga club expired at the end of the season.

Balogun has been included in Nigeria's preliminary squad for the World Cup, with the defender having been capped 14 times for his country.

"I am delighted to welcome Leon to the club," said Hughton, who signed a new contract last week. "He will add more depth to our defensive options, and I am pleased to get our first piece of business done so early in the summer.

"He is in the peak years of his career and I am sure he will integrate well into the squad. He also has valuable experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Europa League and at international level."

Balogun started 14 Bundesliga games for Mainz this season, helping his side finish 14th, while Brighton survived in its first Premier League season thanks to a home win over Manchester United.