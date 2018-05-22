Torres signs off with another goal

Fernando Torres scored as Atletico Madrid ran out 3-2 winner in a friendly against Nigeria B, earning the striker his second trophy in seven days.

Club icon Torres won the first major honour of his Atletico career with the 3-0 Europa League final defeat of Marseille in Lyon, before saying farewell to the fans by scoring a double in in his last competitive outing four days later - a 2-2 draw against Eibar.

In his final match for Atleti, Torres lifted the GOtv Max Cup at the packed Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The former Spain international gave the LaLiga runners-up the lead after Kelechi Nwakali's brilliant opener was cancelled out by Angel Correa.

Usman Mohammed's superb solo strike brought the Super Eagles level but Atleti wrapped up victory thanks to another fine goal from Borja Garces.

Having signed off with more silverware, Torres is expected to complete a switch to MLS or the Chinese Super League.