AC Milan evaluating Fabregas signing

Fabregas has been linked with a January move to Milan, having only started one Premier League match for Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea this season.

The 31 year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has managed just four league appearances.

Asked about Fabregas amid growing speculation after Milan's goalless draw at home to Torino, Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia: "We evaluated it, considering the possibility, but didn't go all in.

"We are still evaluating the conditions."

Lucas Paqueta was in the stands at San Siro ahead of the Brazilian sensation's imminent move to Milan from Flamengo, reportedly worth €35million.

"There could be an economic sanction, we'll see what happens," Leonardo said. "We do have a very negative balance sheet. We'll certainly do something on the market, but we'll take it slowly.

"Unfortunately, with the Financial Fair Play issue it has become a puzzle and a difficult one to work out. We need to wait and understand what we can actually do.

"The owners want to invest, but there are parameters to be respected."