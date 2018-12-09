Gennaro Gattuso was able to welcome back Gonzalo Higuain from suspension for the match at San Siro, but it was Donnarumma who took the limelight with a magnificent stop to deny Iago Falque in the fifth minute.

VAR was used to rightly dismiss Milan penalty appeals on the stroke of half-time, with Donnarumma having earlier been on form again to deny Andrea Belotti.

Donnarumma's efforts ultimately secured the point for Milan, although Cutrone's miss from close-range in the closing stages cost them the maximum haul.

Donnarumma fumbled Koffi Djidji's crisp strike early on, but Milan had their goalkeeper to thank when he reached to his left to somehow tip Falque's close-range header over.

Belotti volleyed over as Torino continued to threaten, though the striker's profligacy would have been punished had Salvatore Sirigu not been equal to Patrick Cutrone's effort.

Donnarumma's reflexes were tested again when he got down to parry Belotti's deflected strike wide, while Milan had appeals for a penalty turned down when the referee – with the assistance of VAR – decided that Nicolas Nkoulou had not handled from Higuain's shot.

Torino's pressure continued after the restart – Armando Izzo heading off target before Hakan Calhanoglu struck wide at the other end.

Substitute Samu Castillejo injected some much-needed pace into Milan's attack, and their breakthrough finally came in the 87th minute, only for Cutrone to slice wide from six yards out as Gattuso's side had to settle for a share of the spoils.