Salah equals Premier League scoring record

MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

The Egyptian forward moved level with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and Luis Suarez in the record books thanks to a delightful chipped finish over goalkeeper Ben Foster.

His 72nd-minute strike doubled Jurgen Klopp's side lead at The Hawthorns, although the visitors were pegged back by the bottom club in the closing stages as honours ended even.

Shearer set the scoring benchmark in the 1995-1996 season while at Blackburn Rovers, with Ronaldo matching the England international's feat in Manchester United's title-winning campaign in 2007-2008.

Suarez scored 31 when Brendan Rodgers's Liverpool finished second to Manchester City in 2013-2014, butthough Salah has matched that tally with three games still to play.

Liverpool still has Chelsea to play, with the trip to Stamford Bridge sandwiched in between home fixtures against Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Salah also faces his former club Roma this Wednesday (AEST) in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Watch the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE on beIN SPORTS