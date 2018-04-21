Reds drop points to offer Baggies survival hope

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Liverpool

Danny Ings struck for the first time in 930 days and Mohamed Salah equalled the record for goals scored in a 38-match Premier League season as Liverpool appeared on course to warm up for its UEFA Champions League semi-final against Roma with a routine if laboured victory.

The beleaguered Baggies had other ideas, though, Jake Livermore getting one back in the 79th minute and Salomon Rondon heading home the equaliser from a free-kick with two minutes remaining in normal time.

The result may not prove enough to save West Brom, which is still eight points adrift of the safety of 17th placed Swansea City, which visits newly crowned champion Manchester City on Monday (AEST).

For Liverpool, the careless loss of points will delay its march to securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may regret the five changes he made to his starting XI, as the Reds are left to refocus on the visit of the eagerly anticipated visit of the Giallorossi to Anfield on Wednesday (AEST).