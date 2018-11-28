The 5 greatest Barcelona derbies of all-time

The most contested local derby in LaLiga history is also the most lopsided, with Barcelona dominating the head-to-head record. However, Espanyol’s chances of prevailing against its glittering neighbour have never been better.

The club is off to a blistering start to life under new manager Rubi and sits just seven points off first-placed Barca after 14 games.

With the table delicately poised and a hostile reception awaiting Barcelona at RCDE Stadium, Sunday’s clash could surpass these five as the greatest Barcelona derby of all-time.

5) Pizzi steals it for Barcelona in stoppage time - September 1996

Barcelona staged a great escape against its fierce rival, with a stoppage time winner for the second consecutive season when Juan Antoinio Pizzi slotted home from close range to give Barca a 2-1 win in the dying stages.

Pizzi was overshadowed by Brazilian powerhouse Ronaldo during his time at the Camp Nou, but a late winner in a Barcelona derby earned the now-Saudi Arabia manager a place in the hearts of the Barcelona faithful.

4) Pique taunts the Espanyol fans - February 2018

The RCDE Stadium in Cornella looked more like a swamp than a football pitch when Barcelona took on Espanyol in the 2017-2018 season.

Torrential rain and a water-logged pitch made tiki taka football impossible for Barcelona, giving the home side a significant advantage.

Espanyol looked set to end its 10-year wait for a derby win when Gerard Moreno gave his side the lead in the 66th minute. But Gerard Pique was on hand to spoil the party, his header with eight minutes to go extended Barcelona’s unbeaten start to the league season 22 games - a club record.

Pique, an outspoken Catalan patriot added more fuel to the fire by taunting fans after his equaliser.

3) Barca nets four on Pep's farewell - May 2012

There was no stopping Barcelona when Espanyol faced the daunting task of travelling to the Camp Nou for decorated manager Pep Guardiola’s final home game in charge.

Lionel Messi was on a mission that day, scoring all four goals but the highlight of it all was his emotional embrace with Pep after netting his fourth from the penalty spot.

What better way to send off the most successful manager in the club’s history.

2) Tamudo crashes Barca's title party - June 2007

The game every Barcelona fan wants to forget, the club needed a win to keep its title hopes alive in the penultimate game of the season.

It was all going to plan with the time draining away, Barcelona was leading Espanyol and title rival Real Madrid was trailing to Zaragoza, before Tamudo dealt the club one of the biggest blows in recent memory.

His late equaliser dubbed ‘Tamudazo’ ensured the match finished 2-2 and Madrid clinched the title on the final day of the season.

1) De La Pena stuns the Camp Nou - February 2009

With Barcelona topping the table and Espanyol languishing at the bottom, nobody gave the away side a chance heading into this one, which makes it the most remarkable upset in Barcelona derby history.

Midfielder Ivan De La Pena came back to haunt his former club scoring both goals to seal Espanyol’s first league win over Barca at the Camp Nou in 27 seasons.

The shock win proved a turning point in the Blue and White’s season, as they climbed out of the relegation zone to finish in the top half of the table, while Barcelona dusted itself off to win the league and complete the treble.