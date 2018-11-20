Boyle bags brace on Cahill farewell

Cahill was introduced as a second-half substitute to a rapturous ovation, by which point Martin Boyle had staked his claim to be an important part of the Socceroos' future with a first-half brace.

The 38-year-old's pre-planned cameo for the final 10 minutes brought up the 108th cap of an international career that yielded a superb return of 50 goals.

Although he is unlikely to ever make up such ground, Scottish-born Boyle now has two from two following his debut against South Korea last time out and added an assist when Mathew Leckie completed the scoring.

The Hibernian winger was responsible for most of Australia's best moments early on and almost squeezed a fourth-minute volley past Lebanon goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil at his near post.

The visitor was hindered by Omar Bugiel pulling up with a hamstring injury and, in the 19th minute, Boyle cut inside and lashed home via a deflection off Nour Mansour.

Given its inferiority in open play, Lebanon could ill afford giving Milos Degenek ample room to power Aaron Mooy's 41st-minute corner against the bar. Boyle was on hand to convert the rebound.

Tomi Juric allowed a handful of openings to pass him by during the first half and the Luzern striker scuffed his shot too close to Khalil in the 53rd minute after being picked out by Mooy.

Australia left-back Aziz Behich roved forward to clatter into the side-netting and, although Lebanon showed increasing poise on the counter-attack, victory was secured in the 68th minute.

Boyle picked out Leckie precisely and the substitute pivoted to whip a half volley into the net.

Andrew Nabbout spurned a glorious chance for number four and hit the post after Australia's number four, the substitute everyone came to see, took his curtain call.