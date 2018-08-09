Arnold backs Arzani to shine at Celtic

Arzani is poised to join Celtic on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City after the Premier League titleholder reportedly agreed a deal with sister club Melbourne City in Australia.

The 19-year-old winger – who featured at the World Cup in Russia – was in the stands for Celtic's 1-1 draw against AEK Athens in Champions League qualifying on Thursday (AEST).

Asked about Arzani's imminent transfer, Arnold said "It's a big move for the kid. He's a very intelligent kid. He knows what his plans is.

"The most important thing, and he's aware of that, is wherever he goes he has to play.

"He believes in himself a lot. He believes going to Celtic he will get to play more games in Scotland and being part of a Champions League squad than he probably would here in Australia.

"I'm sure he will do exceptionally well."

Arnold was announced as Ange Postecoglou's replacement before Russia 2018, however, the ex-Sydney FC boss watched from afar as interim coach Bert van Marwijk led the Socceroos at the tournament.

Now free to take control, Arnold said former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen to his staff, and the 55-year-old has tipped a bright future for Australia.

"I went and watched an under 17's camp the other day...I've seen stuff I've not seen in Australian football. The kids are coming," Arnold said.

"Technically we have the quality, I do believe that. I'm so excited about the future. It's about giving them the opportunity. We are doing everything we can to make the opportunities right for the kids.

"The kids are coming…we have to believe it and I can see it. We're going to the next World Cup expecting to win games."