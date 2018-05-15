Jedinak's first leg strike sees Villa through

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Aston Villa 0-0 Middlesbrough | Aston Villa wins 1-0 on aggregate

A 0-0 second-leg draw at Villa Park on Wednesday (AEST) secured a 1-0 aggregate win for Villa and booked its place in the showdown at Wembley on 27 May (AEST).

Tony Pulis's Middlesbrough travelled to the Midlands needing to chase the game to overturn its first-leg defeat, but it was Villa that created the better chances in a tense encounter.

A minute's applause was held before kick-off for Jlloyd Samuel, the former Villa defender killed in a car accident on Wednesday (AEST), before a first 45 minutes of few opportunities was played out in front of a packed crowd.

😔 A sad start to proceedings today as @AVFCOfficial remembered former player #JlloydSamuel, who was killed in a car accident today. More on that here 👉🏼 https://t.co/YLSJvXw3Yq #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/gP1wkwmKYC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 15, 2018

Lewis Grabban and Jack Grealish each tested Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who did his best to keep his side in the contest, but the visitors did not manage a shot on target throughout.

Stewart Downing rattled the crossbar with a free-kick in the 88th minute after Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone had perhaps been lucky not to be sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area, but Villa was not to be denied.

It will meet Fulham, which overcame Derby County 2-1 on aggregate in its last-four tie, for a place in next season's Premier League.