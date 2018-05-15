Former Aston Villa defender Samuel dies

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation said via their official Facebook page that Samuel had died after a collision shortly after dropping his children off at school.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Jlloyd Samuel who has died aged 37," the PFA tweeted.

Villa later confirmed their players will wear black armbands in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Middlesbrough as a mark of respect for Samuel. Both teams also offered a round of applause for him as a mark of respect prior to kick-off.

😔 A sad start to proceedings today as @AVFCOfficial remembered former player #JlloydSamuel, who was killed in a car accident today. More on that here 👉🏼 https://t.co/YLSJvXw3Yq #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/gP1wkwmKYC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 15, 2018

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident," a statement from the the club read.

"Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time."

Samuel spent nine years at Villa Park, winning the Intertoto Cup in 2001, before enjoying a further four years with Bolton Wanderers. He later enjoyed success with Esteghlal, winning the Persian Gulf Pro League in 2012-2013.

An England youth international, he switched allegiance to Trinidad, where he was born, in a bid to play at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, but FIFA rejected his application. He won two senior caps in total.

Samuel had most recently been working with non-league club Egerton.