The best memes from the World Cup group stage

Nothing quite matches the sheer joy of seeing a controversial sporting moment or character immortalised in meme form. And during a World Cup, the critical lens of the internet community is at its finely sharpened best.

The group stage of the 2018 edition in Russia is no exception, with everything from depending champion Germany's group stage elimination, to Neymar's diving during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia and Argentine legend Diego Maradona's baffling behaviour given the meme treatment.

Nothing escapes the harsh gaze of the online community. Be it a shock result, mistimed kick, awful haircut or strange look, everything is up for inspection.

With the group stage in Russia over, we've taken stock of the best memes so far, as those moments that 'broke the internet' are canonised for generations to come.

Maradona roasted

We knew Diego Maradona was going to steal headlines when a video surfaced of the Argentine legend slamming shots on his private jet en route to Russia, and the 57 year-old didn't disappoint upon arrival.

Maradona could be in hot water with FIFA after the tournament ambassador was pictured flipping the bird to fans after Marcos Rojo's late winner against Nigeria. But it was his other facial expressions throughout the match which made him the subject of some brilliant memes.

Maradona is wrestling pic.twitter.com/ePkQNym9lG — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) June 26, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/nnhBrmTO8X — Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3aeAZ6Cl06 — Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018

Neymar comes under fire

Neymar has been the subject of special attention from his opponents in Russia, but the Brazil star's antics against Serbia have also earned him added notoriety online.

Me waiting for memes after another Neymar dive pic.twitter.com/Jp07LrLyQ0 — Merc (@__TheMerc) June 26, 2018

Neymar whenever a defender gets within 5 yards of him 😂😂😂😂

#SRBBRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2XUswKlmck — Football Memes (@FootballMemesCo) June 27, 2018

Neymar meme of the century😂 pic.twitter.com/UxYHKtUhjQ — God Bless Argentina (@brandall_kay) June 23, 2018

BREAKING: FIFA unveil their newly designed contraption to keep Neymar from falling over. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LaQRuNML2s — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) June 27, 2018

Action replay of Neymar going down for the penalty appeal.#BRACRC pic.twitter.com/4xUgg0JsOg — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) June 22, 2018

The internet wasn't done with the PSG star - the playmaker's noodle was the next thing churned out of the meme machine.

😂😂😂😂 y'all talking about Neymar new hair cut, he was inspired by...... pic.twitter.com/cOKDuwIv1m — Old Major (@itsKiragu) June 16, 2018

Nice hair Neymar pic.twitter.com/b4FaWItZpi — Ryan Moffat (@rymoffat) June 17, 2018

Neymar looking a little apprehensive by the occasion... pic.twitter.com/QHrWbPHj1C — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 17, 2018

Ronaldo outshines Messi in Russia

This compilation wouldn't be complete without a few of Messi v Ronaldo memes.

This is prob the funniest World Cup meme ever 😂😫 pic.twitter.com/t92J6PKajs — fadi 🇦🇷🇮🇶 (@fadiastifan) June 22, 2018

Germany fails to get lift off

Germany was expected to breeze past Sweden, South Korea and Mexico to top group F, instead the reigning champion finished bottom and crashed out of the FIFA World Cup group stage for the first time since 1938.

The internet could have taken sympathy on the wounded giant, but where's the fun in that.

Kane.... Carrying England



Messi.... Carrying Argentina



Ronaldo.... Carrying Portugal



Lufthansa.... Carrying Germany#AufWiedersehen ✈ 👋 pic.twitter.com/tnSoaHPY0D — Stavros Kebabadopolus (@HFCStavros) June 27, 2018

Fox Sports Brazil took the chance to rub it in, clearly redemption for Brazil's humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany back in 2014.

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

Sampaoili's strange get-up

If the Argentine manager is out of a job by the end of the tournament, a career in digital marketing could be on the cards. He does look the part.

Jorge Sampaoli definitely sells used cars and DVD players. pic.twitter.com/zPXYQpQygr — Euan McTear (@emctear) June 21, 2018

Argentina coach

Jorge Sampaoli looks like the creative director of a medium-sized ad agency during a pitch to wavering clients pic.twitter.com/ULfkqpOA3W — tomfordyce (@tomfordyce) June 21, 2018

Argentina hasn’t won a game yet because Jorge Sampaoli is too busy getting ready to audition for Jersey Shore instead of actually coaching. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AfDYuqBxDg — Lawrence Smelser (@LawrenceSmelser) June 21, 2018

Notable mentions

When you tell your wife you’re away on a work training conference.... #PolCol #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/dAhKpUUqzi — HotToddy (@Toddy0011) June 24, 2018