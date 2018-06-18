2018 FIFA World Cup
Park suffers suspected hamstring tear

Park Joo-ho's FIFA World Cup campaign could be over after the defender sustained a suspected torn hamstring in South Korea's 1-0 defeat to Sweden on Tuesday (AEST).

Park overstretched when trying to keep the ball in play in Nizhny Novgorod and had to be replaced by Kim Min-woo in the 28th minute.

South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong thinks it could be a serious problem for the left-back.

"Park has hurt his hamstring. We think he might have hurt it very seriously. I think he probably tore it," Shin said after the game.

A penalty from Andreas Granqvist was enough to give Janne Andersson's side all three points in its opening Group F match.

