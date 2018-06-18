Sweden profits from VAR to edge South Korea

The win takes Janne Andersson's side joint top in Group F with Mexico after its shock win over reigning champion Germany.

The European side was dominant throughout and was twice denied by goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo before another dramatic intervention by VAR shortly after the hour.

Substitute Kim Min-woo appeared to have hacked down Viktor Claesson, and, after initially waving away furious appeals from Swedish players, referee Joel Aguilar consulted VAR and eventually pointed to the spot.

South Korea was disappointing throughout, with star man Son Heung-min unable to demonstrate any of the threat that has made him a firm favourite with Tottenham fans in recent seasons.

Sweden now has the chance to all but knock Germany out of the tournament on Sunday (AEST), while South Korea faces Mexico desperately needing a win to maintain its hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages.