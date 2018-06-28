Cases of beer sent to South Korean embassy in Washington

Estrella Jalisco, the 'official beer' of Mexico, posted an image of the delivery on its Twitter page, after Korea's stunning late win eliminated defending champion Germany from the World Cup and ensured Mexico progressed out of Group F in second place.
More than 30 cases can be seen nestled on the lawn outside the embassy, with a brief 'thank you' note.
Korea's 2-0 win consigned Germany to last-place in the group, making Joachim Low's team the third defending champion in the last five Cups to go out in the group stage on the bottom of the group.