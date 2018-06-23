A group of Mexico fans were set to embark on the journey of a lifetime to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and when Javier pulled out of the boy's trip at the last second he became the subject of ridicule from his buddies.

It wasn't a new job, or family commitments which kept Javier from making the pilgrimage to Russia, rather his partner who wouldn't let him come, according to friend Matthieu Janelle.

"We organised the trip, he was included in the list. And in the end he cancelled everything because his girlfriend did not let him come. It was our duty as friend to make joke out of it," Janelle told Reuters TV .

The boys have taken their beloved cardboard companion with them everywhere in Russia, including the fanzone in Rostov-On-Don to witness Mexico's earth-shattering upset win over world champion Germany.

Lozano winner causes earthquake in Mexico

The stunt which was only intended to be a innocent joke among friends, has broken the internet.

Reason #232 of cardboard cutout uses: When the missus says no.



A group of Mexican fans came to Russia with a cardboard cutout of their friend as their friend’s wife wouldn’t let him go - via Sports Vault

#funny #mexico #russia #worldcup #football #cutout #cardboardcutout pic.twitter.com/Hj11UReihT — Celebrity Cutouts (@CelebrityCutout) June 18, 2018

Javier won't be living this one down anytime soon.