Marcelo suffers adductor injury amid reports his LaLiga season is over

Real Madrid could be without Marcelo for the rest of their LaLiga campaign after suffering an adductor injury.

The experienced left-back sustained the problem during the 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a game in which he won the penalty that resulted in the decisive goal.

LaLiga leaders Madrid announced in the lead up to Friday's clash with Deportivo Alaves that the Brazilian's injury had been diagnosed as a problem in his left adductor muscle.

While the club refused to put a timeframe on his recovery, media reports suggest they do not expect him to be available for their three remaining league games after the visit of Alaves.

Zinedine Zidane will be without Marcelo for trips to Granada and Leganes either side of a home match against in-form Villarreal.

He is not thought to be a major doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City on August 7, however.