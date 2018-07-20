Eugenie Bouchard had two reasons to celebrate on Friday after making it through to the semifinals at the Ladies Championship Gstaad.

The Canadian reached the last four of a WTA Tour event for the first time since January 2016 with a 7-5 6-0 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

Bouchard won 10 of the last 11 games to progress in the tournament, then found out afterwards she has received a wild card for the Rogers Cup in Montreal next month.

"Eugenie is currently showing great things and we hope that she can keep her momentum going in Montreal," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre.

Having battled back from the brink of defeat against Timea Bacsinszky and Viktorija Golubic in Switzerland, Bouchard eased past her Russian opponent.

Next up will be top seed Alize Cornet, who knocked out Samantha Stosur 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to record her first win over the Australian since 2009.

The other semifinal will be between Mandy Minella and Marketa Vondrousova after they recorded straight-set victories over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Evgeniya Rodina respectively.